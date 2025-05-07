Jalen Green didn’t sugarcoat his performance in the Houston Rockets’ seven-game playoff exit. “Besides that one game, sht, straight sht, I got to be better,” he told reporters, pointing to Game 2 as his only standout showing. He dropped 38 points that night and led Houston to their sole win over the Golden State Warriors. But across the rest of the series, Green never cracked 13 points, averaging just 9.2 on a dismal 31.1% shooting, per BleacherReport.

Despite an up-and-down debut playoff appearance, the 23-year-old guard has reason to hold his head high. He led Houston all season long, playing every game and posting 21 points a night with improved shooting from deep. The Rockets locked up the No. 2 seed in the West, a leap that few expected this quickly.

Still, the early playoff exit triggered a bit of NBA tradition: the “Cancun” jokes. As popularized by Inside the NBA’s crew, it’s a running gag that bounced teams head to the beach once eliminated. Fittingly, a TikTok user may have caught Green playing into that narrative—allegedly spotted at the airport with model and entrepreneur Draya Michele.

The short video shows a man resembling Green placing a Popeyes order while standing beside a woman many believe to be Michele. The TikTok user jokes, “They bout to go to Cancun, look at this,” before closing with, “Gotta be kidding me bro.” While the clip doesn’t confirm the man’s identity, it’s close enough for the internet to run with it.

Criticism or chill?

The Cancun sighting sparked some light controversy. Critics online questioned whether Green should be training rather than vacationing, especially after such a shaky playoff series. But Rockets general manager Rafael Stone came to his defense, reminding everyone that “one playoff series doesn’t define a player.”

Stone explained that the Warriors’ game plan was clearly aimed at shutting Green down, and emphasized the difficulty in making sweeping judgments off one tough series. The Rockets’ season may have ended earlier than hoped, but Jalen Green still holds the keys to their future.

And whether or not he’s sunbathing with Draya, he’s earned at least a few days off.