Alperen Sengun may be an NBA All-Star, but he’s also a wedding crasher in the best possible way. The Rockets center brought his rim-protecting instincts to his brother’s big day, and let’s just say, no one saw it coming from Sengun.

After the bride turned around for the traditional bouquet toss, Sengun decided he wasn’t letting anyone walk away with that floral souvenir. Just as the bouquet left her hands, the 6-foot-11 forward charged forward and smacked it out of the air like it was a weak layup in the paint. “GIVE ME THAT SH-T,” he shouted, sending the flowers flying and the crowd into disbelief.

The women waiting behind him, ready to leap into a future proposal, didn’t even get a chance. Sengun timed it perfectly. And like a true defensive anchor, he didn’t even crack a grin until after the dust settled.

Was it a reaction to Houston’s new acquisition of Kevin Durant? Was he just vibing at the reception? Maybe both. What’s certain is that nobody caught the bouquet, and the video is already a wedding highlight for the ages. It was playful, harmless, and totally on brand for a guy who’s always in game mode.

Draymond Green sees a star rising

The wedding antics are just a glimpse of Sengun’s growing confidence. On the court, his coming-out party happened during the Rockets' first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors. Draymond Green, who battled Sengun throughout the seven-game slugfest, didn’t hold back when reflecting on the experience.

“I gained so much respect for that young fella because in the beginning, he was folding and he caught up and he stood up,” Green said during an episode of The Pivot podcast, per NBCSports. “Once you stand up, we’re going to go at it, but I like that.”

Sengun gave the Warriors fits with his footwork, rim protection, and underrated strength. Despite Houston falling short, the 22-year-old made a clear statement that he’s no longer just a project. He’s a problem.

Now entering the next season with All-Star status and a bolstered Rockets roster, Alperen Sengun looks ready to block more than just wedding bouquets.