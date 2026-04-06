After making his debut on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, rapper Lil Yachty doesn't care what fans think about his involvement on the Road to WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

A fan posted a “revised” poster for WrestleMania 42, photoshopping the heads of celebrities that are rumored to be part of the event. These range from NFL legend Tom Brady to Jelly Roll to Pat McAfee. Yachty was also included on the poster, and he fired back at his critics, who aren't happy about him being part of Trick Williams' feud with United States Champion Sami Zayn.

“I understand y'all upset but don’t try and step on my f*****g moment, I’m at the tv screen every Monday and Friday religiously. I’ve been to more PLE's than most,” Yachty said, defending his role .”I probably know more history than most of y'all. Who’s to say I don’t deserve to be a part of something I love so dearly?”

i understand yall upset but don’t try and step on my fucking moment, i’m at the tv screen every monday and friday religiously. i’ve been to more ple’s than most. i probably know more history than most of yall. who’s to say i don’t deserve to be apart of something i love so… https://t.co/dlzwUOlirX — CONCRETE BOY BOAT^ (@lilyachty) April 5, 2026

All signs point to Yachty being part of the show, especially after his comments. Perhaps he will accompany Williams to the ring at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Lil Yachty's role at WWE WrestleMania 42

It appears Yachty will be involved in Williams and Zayn's match in some capacity. He accompanied Williams to the ring during the Apr. 3, 2026, edition of SmackDown, which emanated from St. Louis, Missouri.

Williams is now officially set to challenge Zayn for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 42. After controversially losing the title, Carmelo Hayes challenged Zayn to a rematch during SmackDown on Apr. 3.

However, if he lost, he would not make the WrestleMania 42 card. He lost again after favoring his knee for most of the bout. It's unknown if he will be added to the match to make it a triple threat.

Either way, Williams vs. Zayn is official. Yachty may be Williams' manager for the title match. He could witness history if Williams pulls off the win.