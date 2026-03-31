Just days ahead of her MMA comeback fight against Gina Carano, Ronda Rousey has opened up on her training routine, return fight, and her retirement plans. In a recent interview on ExtraTV, Rousey shared her thoughts on fighting Carano.

With her gloves back on after almost a decade, Rousey recently found herself in a few controversies, including her back-and-forth with Cris Cyborg, her rant on UFC's pay structure, as well as her shocking AEW appearance.

Speaking in the recent interview, Rousey was asked about her retirement plans, to which she claimed, “I would like to have some more kids. I would like to write some more graphic novels,” Rousey said. ” Be able to close this chapter of my life in a way that I'm not like slamming the book shut and throwing it across the room, but like affectionately closing it like the end of The Lord of the Rings. I'm looking forward to that.”

Rousey also credited her husband, Travis Browne, for helping her get in shape and train ahead of her fight. “My husband built an octagon in our garage. My older daughter was watching me do sparring drills, sitting on the side. She’s like, ‘Mom, why are you doing that?’ I’m like, ‘Because it’s what I’m supposed to be doing.’”

Rousey, a former Olympian, married Browne in 2017 and is currently the mother of two children. Hailing from an athletic family, Rousey maintained her status as a UFC Hall of Famer and now looks forward to reigniting that glory. Rousey is scheduled to fight Gina Carano in May. 2026 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. The fight will be under the banner of Jake Paul's MVP and streamed live on Netflix.