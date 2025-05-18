Minnesota Timberwolves' star Rudy Gobert is debunking rumors about his relationship.

Gobert went to his Instagram Stories on Friday, May 16, to tell his followers that while he is no longer in a romantic relationship with his girlfriend Julia Bonilla, they are figuring out their new normal.

“A lot of inaccurate information out there…” Rudy wrote on his Instagram Stories on May 16. “Julia and I are currently in the painful process of redefining our co-parenting relationship. Being a father is one of the most profound and meaningful experience I will get to live. It is one of my most important life purposes and will be so forever.”

He added, “I'm fully committed to keep supporting the well-being of all the people that I care about. I'm asking everyone to please refrain from speculating and to respect our privacy in these difficult times.”

Gobert and Bonilla share a son, Romeo, and she is reportedly pregnant with their second child. The two began dating in early 2024.

“I'm going through one of the most painful times in my life, feeling isolated, far from my family and friends,” she wrote according to screenshots of her post circulating online. “I considered Rudy the love of my life. I left everything for him. I gave him a child and poured my heart into our relationship.”

Bonilla was last spotted with Romeo on April 13 when they watched Gobert play. It's unclear what transpired between the two during that time to cause a breakup but the social media personality stresses that there was no infidelity on her part despite how she's “been treated.”

She continued, “When everyone criticized and insulted him, I stood by him, always putting him first and choosing him, always. Despite how I have been treated, I choose to protect his name for the sake of my children. I have NEVER EVER been unfaithful to the father of my children. I am a mom and I must prioritize my health and well-being. Thank you for respecting my privacy during this challenging time.”

Neither party has addressed Gobert allegedly kicking Bonilla and their son out. She also has yet to respond to Gobert's post publicly and has since made her Instagram page private.