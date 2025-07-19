Ryan Russell's boyfriend, Corey O'Brien, hilariously shared that despite being in a relationship with the former NFL star, his league knowledge has not changed.

“I don't know why this photo is going viral—again—six years later, but I am in a relationship with the first NFL player to come out as bisexual,” O'Brien shared in a July 17 video that has now gone viral. “And no, I still don't know anything about football other than the fact that he tackles me.”

Fans were loving the comedian's cheeky response to the video with one writing, “‘Other than when he tackles me' OH KAYYYYYY!!!”

“The only appropriate response,” another fan noted.

Many other fans were excited to know that the couple who began dating in 2019 were still together. “I was wondering if y'all were still together,” one fan commented. “I've been following for years.”

Ryan Russell Advocates For LGBTQI+ Community

Russell formerly played for the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a defensive end. In 2019, he became the first NFL star to share that he was bisexual. He opened up about his sexuality in an essay published by ESPN that year.

“Today, I have two goals: returning to the NFL, and living my life openly. I want to live my dream of playing the game I've worked my whole life to play, and being open about the person I've always been,” Russell wrote at the time.

“Those two objectives shouldn't be in conflict,” he continued. “But judging from the fact that there isn't a single openly LGBTQ player in the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball or the NHL, brings me pause. I want to change that — for me, for other athletes who share these common goals, and for the generations of LGBTQ athletes who will come next.”

After coming out, he was briefly signed by the Buffalo Bills, however, the team released him. He is currently a free agent and an advocate for LGBTQI+ rights. He is also the author of The Yards Between Us and was nominated for a Sports Emmy for Finding Free.