Serena Williams is in her TV era. The tennis icon will be executive producing a series based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestselling novel Carrie Soto Is Back according to Deadline.

Netflix is developing the series with Williams' production company Nine Two Six. The book is about a retired tennis player who decides to return to the sport for one more season. Williams, who “retired” from tennis in 2022, will have an influence on the series as it will also pull from her life as well.

This is the third book from Jenkins Reid that has been adapted to the small screen. Netflix is also developing 2017's The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo into a film and her 2019 novel Daisy Jones & the Six was adapted into the 2023 Prime Video series.

Serena Williams' Production Company Nine Two Six

Williams launched Nine Two Six in 2023 after the success of her Oscar-nominated feature King Richard. To help complete her vision in bringing “intentions are to bolster women and diverse individuals through four-quadrant storytelling that appeals to a broad range of age groups and genders” to the forefront, she is bringing Caroline Currier in as president.

“With the launch of Nine Two Six Productions, we aim to elevate female and diverse voices through content that speaks to everyone,” said Williams in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “I’m so excited to begin this next chapter of my career alongside Caroline, a woman who understands the art of storytelling and is passionate about evolving the entertainment industry in new directions. I look forward to collaborating with her and developing unique projects that inspire audiences across all platforms.”

Currier has previously worked with Kevin Hart on his 2021 Netflix True Story film, as well as TV series such as The Rookie, Designated Survivor and many more. She responded to the announcement of the company and what it means to work with Williams on this endeavor.

“I have long admired Serena not only as one of the greatest athletes of all time, but also a cultural icon,” said Currier. “She is a once-in-a-generation talent who transcends sport and her commitment to excellence on and off the court is inspiring. As we bring our creative instincts together, I am thrilled to partner with Serena and build out a company that centers on championing impactful and entertaining stories yet to be told.”