Shaq admits he has no idea how many companies the big fella endorsed over the years. That’s how big his empire has become. “I have no idea, brother. I’m just thankful for the opportunity,” O'Neal recently told HoopsHype when asked to tally his partnerships. The four-time NBA champion has become such a fixture in the business world that his brand seems to be everywhere at once.

I'm just thankful for the opportunity. And I've always stayed true to my values about doing business with companies that I believe in. You know, every deal, even though it turns out to be a monetary deal, at first I don't go in and say, “Listen, listen, Mr. Sam Yip, if we're going to do this podcast together, you got to pay me first. Obviously Sam, I like you. We should do a podcast and whatever happens.” So that's how I do business. So to answer your question, I have no idea.

His latest deal only adds fuel to that fire. O’Neal signed on as the new face of WynnBET, a premier mobile sports betting app, in a move that required him to sell his minority stake in the Sacramento Kings. That piece of the franchise was about 2-4% of the team, now valued at nearly $1.9 billion, up from $534 million when Shaq first invested. Wynn Interactive CEO Craig Billings called the partnership a natural fit, describing O’Neal as a businessman, NBA legend, and one of the most well-known personalities in sports media.

Shaq’s Expanding Empire

Shaq has turned his name into a global brand. From Papa John’s pizza to The General Insurance, his face and voice have become synonymous with products people use every day. He even cracked the candy market with Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies, a sneaker-shaped line created with Hershey that sold over 11 million units in its debut year. The latest version includes flavors like mango orange, lime green, and strawberry red, which Shaq proudly described as “delicioqis,” his own twist on the word delicious.

Through it all, O’Neal sticks to a simple business rule: work only with companies he believes in. Money may follow, but integrity comes first. That mindset has made him not just one of the most marketable athletes of all time, but also one of the most influential businessmen in sports culture.