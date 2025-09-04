Sue Bird and Alex Morgan have added another high-profile name to their groundbreaking sports collective, TOGETHXR. On Thursday, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese was announced as the newest member of the ownership group, joining co-founders Bird, Morgan, Simone Manuel, and Chloe Kim in their mission to expand the reach and influence of women’s sports, Yahoo reports.

Hi Barbie 💖 @Reese10Angel Welcome to the team, can’t wait to get to work 💼 pic.twitter.com/u5ai2hBk2y — TOGETHXR (@togethxr) September 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Founded in 2021, TOGETHXR has positioned itself at the center of the women’s sports movement through storytelling and advocacy. With its trademarked “Everyone Watches Women’s Sports” slogan, the company has become a cultural driver, amplifying athletes across multiple disciplines. Reese, who will join alongside golf star Michelle Wie West, said the opportunity to align with women who have already blazed trails in business and sport carries major weight.

“It’s huge for me,” Reese explained. “It means standing alongside women who aren’t just legends in their sports, but real trailblazers in business and culture. They’ve opened doors for so many of us, and now I get to lock arms with them and keep pushing things forward.”

Balancing Growth and Frustration

Article Continues Below

The announcement arrives during a turbulent stretch for Reese and her Sky teammates. Chicago has struggled for consistency since drafting her seventh overall in 2024. After a 13-27 rookie campaign, the Sky has managed only 10 wins in 2025, placing them among the league’s lowest-performing teams. The frustration boiled over recently when Reese made blunt comments about her future with the franchise, later apologizing to her teammates after a win over the Connecticut Sun.

Despite the bumps, Reese’s star power continues to climb. A two-time All-Star before her 23rd birthday, she has carved out space both as a competitor and as a marketable figure in culture. Joining TOGETHXR represents another step in building her influence beyond basketball while signaling her intent to remain a central voice in the women’s sports conversation.

Reese said she’s eager to contribute her perspective to the group’s work, not as a replacement for its established foundation but as a complement. “It’s not so much about teaching them as it is about joining them, and bringing a fresh perspective into everything they’ve already been doing so well,” she told USA TODAY Sports.

With her presence, TOGETHXR gains another dynamic figure ready to help grow the movement. And for Reese, it provides a chance to shape the future of women’s sports at a time when her own journey is just beginning.