Before she steps onto the hardwood for the Chicago Sky, Hailey Van Lith already turned heads with a striking new chapter—her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. The No. 11 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft didn’t wait for Saturday’s season opener to captivate a national audience. Instead, she lit up Instagram with photos from her SI Swimsuit spread, where she posed confidently in two different bikinis for her first-ever shoot of this kind, per TheSpun.

hailey van lith for sports illustrated (2025) pic.twitter.com/dAJUpjxPNT — ໊ (@baddieslust) May 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

The shoot, done in Fort Worth, Texas, marked a bold personal milestone. “I was intimidated,” Van Lith admitted. “I didn’t know if I’d feel comfortable in that kind of setting, but I didn’t want to let my insecurities stop me from doing something this iconic.” Though uncertain at first, the former Big 12 Player of the Year embraced the moment with the same competitive energy she brought to every one of her college seasons.

Owning the spotlight, on and off the court

Van Lith's college career included consistent deep tournament runs and a standout final season at TCU, where she averaged 17.9 points and 5.4 assists per game. Each year, her teams reached at least the Elite Eight, showcasing her ability to thrive under pressure.

That same resilience shaped her outlook on loyalty, a theme she spoke on candidly in her SI interview. “Loyalty begins with honoring yourself,” she said, pushing back on narratives about her transferring schools. “Sometimes people think I’m just about myself, but that’s not the case.”

The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine features her among other stars, but it’s Van Lith’s powerful presence and emotional honesty that makes her feature unforgettable. Reflecting on her journey, she said, “It’s been hard… I feel like God put this thing on my heart to be great, but it wasn’t working out right away.”

Whether or not she returns for a future SI edition, Hailey Van Lith has already proven that she’s unafraid to step into any arena—camera or court.