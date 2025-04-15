Hailey Van Lith is officially a pro, and her moment on the WNBA Draft stage came with a little extra love. After being selected 11th overall by the Chicago Sky, the former TCU standout embraced her parents, received her new jersey from Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, and then found her way to someone just as important — boyfriend and Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, per TheSpun.

NBA player, Jalen Suggs congratulated Hailey Van Lith for getting drafted with a celebratory kiss 😘 🎥 @yahoosports pic.twitter.com/xKZqzS38sF — WNBA Got Game (@wnbagotgame) April 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

The cameras didn’t catch everything live, but social media certainly did. A now-viral clip shared by Yahoo Sports showed Van Lith and Suggs sharing a warm hug and quick kiss off to the side of the draft room. Suggs, who’s been linked to Van Lith since 2021, was clearly proud, clapping before pulling her in for the tender moment. Fans immediately flooded the internet with reactions, calling it a “real love story” and “better than any rom-com.”

The moment also confirmed what many suspected for a while. The couple has kept things lowkey, but Van Lith did speak about their relationship ahead of the draft. More specifically, she addressed the hilarious moment that made rounds during March Madness — when her dad, Corey Van Lith, and Suggs were spotted celebrating together after TCU's second-round win over Notre Dame.

She admitted she was “shaking her head” after seeing the clip go viral, but said, “I love it, it’s totally their personalities.” And while she sometimes gets those “embarrassed daughter vibes” from her dad, who was a two-sport athlete in college, she’s ultimately here for it all.

Back on the court soon

Suggs, who’s recovering from injury, will now have the chance to be a courtside supporter as Van Lith begins her WNBA journey. Despite only playing 35 games this past NBA season due to back and knee issues, he averaged a career-best 16.2 points per game for the Magic. Now, with his season over, he’s expected to be cheering Van Lith on when the Sky tip off their season against the Indiana Fever on May 17.

And she won’t be alone on the court either. The Sky reunited Van Lith with Angel Reese, her LSU teammate from the 2023-24 season, setting up an exciting backcourt-frontcourt duo for Chicago fans.