It is clear that WNBA free agent Sophie Cunningham is enjoying her offseason after spending the 2025 season with the Indiana Fever.

She took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of her eating pizza. “Ask me how much my stomach is doing,” she wrote over the video.

In the video, Cunningham took a big bite of the slice before showing it off to the camera. It is unknown where the pizza is from, but it looked delicious.

Sophie Cunningham is rehabbing her injury after spending 2025 with the Fever

Currently, Cunningham is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in her career. While she has expressed her desire to return to the Fever, a deal has not yet been reached.

She is currently recovering from the torn MCL injury she suffered during the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, August 17, 2025. It cost her the rest of the season, causing her to miss the Fever's playoff run.

So, there is a chance Cunningham jumps ship. However, she was an integral part of the Fever's success in 2025 before her injury. Hopefully, she gets whatever she wants from her suitor in free agency.

In 2025, Cunningham played in 30 games, starting 13 of them, before her injury. She had to step up when Caitlin Clark and others went down with injuries. She was averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and one steal per game before her injury.

Cunningham was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury with the first pick in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft. She played college basketball at Missouri, earning First-team All-SEC honors in three of her seasons there from 2017 to 2019.

She spent the first six years of her career with the Mercury. Her best season came in 2022 when Cunningham was averaging a career-high 29.5 minutes per game. She averaged 12.6 points per game, which is still the highest mark of her career.

The Mercury then traded Cunningham to the Fever during the 2025 offseason. She was one of the pieces moved in the four-team trade.