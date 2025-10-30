It can be hard to deny yourself a sweet treat, and WNBA player Sophie Cunningham did that to some degree, as the 2025 Indiana Fever star shared.

She took to her Instagram Stories to reassure her fans that she is “trying to eat better.” And while she was able to avoid donuts, she still gave herself a sweet treat.

“So, I really am trying to eat better; I know you guys hear me say that a lot, but all I have to do with my life is rehab, work out, and travel across the country, so it's time to lock in,” said Cunningham. “I went to the grocery store to get dinner, and all I could see [were] donuts.

“I saw donuts, I saw donut holes, I saw the packaging of little donuts, I saw little cookies, but really, the donuts were getting me in, so I was like, No, don't do it. And so, I didn't do it, but I did get a Payday at the cash register,” she said, smiling while holding up her candy bar.

Sophie Cunningham is a free agent for the first time

The 2025 offseason is a unique one for Cunningham, who is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in her career. She spent the first six years of her career with the Phoenix Mercury before being traded to the Fever.

So, she has never gotten to test the waters of free agency. Fans are awaiting her decision. While she has expressed her interest in returning to the Fever, she also seems open to fielding all offers.

In her first season with the Fever, Cunningham played in 30 games, starting 13 of them. Cunningham had to step up due to injuries to other star players like Caitlin Clark. She was averaging 8.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game before her season-ending injury.

She was injured during the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, August 17, 2025. Cunningham went down and started grabbing at her leg. The injury turned out to be a torn MCL, ending her season.

Cunningham was drafted in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft out of Missouri. During her time in college, Cunningham was a three-time First-team All-SEC player.