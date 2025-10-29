It should come as no surprise that when she can, Sophie Cunningham will be by the pool, as the 2025 Indiana Fever star showed on her Instagram Stories.

She took to her Instagram Stories to share a poolside image. On Tuesday, October 28, 2025, Cunningham was seen sitting with her feet in a pool. She was donning an Adidas tank top and blue bottoms in the picture.

Your favorite pool bunny ❄️🐰 pic.twitter.com/4zLoytB8ok — Sophie Cunningham (RP) (@MissouriFever8) October 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Happy <3,” she wrote over the picture.

Sophie Cunningham's pool-filled offseason

Cunningham is in the midst of her first WNBA offseason as an unrestricted free agent. She spent the 2025 season with the. Fever, but she is currently unsigned.

She is currently rehabbing her torn MCL injury that she suffered during the 2025 season. The injury occurred during the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, August 17.

Article Continues Below

Shortly after the injury, Cunningham had surgery to repair it. She is now in rehab, and hopefully, she is ready to go by the time the 2026 WNBA season rolls around.

Cunningham is heading into her eighth season in the WNBA. She was drafted with the first pick in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft out of Missouri.

While in college, Cunningham was a standout on Missouri's women's basketball team. She averaged just under 17 points per game during her four years at Missouri. Cunningham was named First-team All-SEC three times from 2017 to 2019. Additionally, she was named SEC Freshman of the Year and to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2016.

During her time with the Mercury, Cunningham had a breakout season in 2022, averaging 12.6 points per game. The following year, she averaged 11.3 points per game.

After the 2024 season, she was moved as part of a four-team trade, sending her to the Fever. Cunningham had to step up with the various injuries the Fever had to deal with, including those to Caitlin Clark.

She played in 30 games, starting 13 of them. Cunningham averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. Now, it remains unclear where she will play the 2026 season.