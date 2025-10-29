Sophie Cunningham knows how to make a moment memorable. The Indiana Fever star made her Good Morning America debut on Monday (Oct. 27), where she took full advantage of enjoying some steak nuggets on set.

“gooooood morning ‘Merica! nothing like eating steak nuggets at 7am,” the Indiana Fever star wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of her posing on the GMA set.

Her appearance on GMA follows her commercial of herself enjoying Arby's new menu item earlier this month. She announced her partnership with the restaurant back in July when she was photographed wearing a “Hot Girls Eat Arby's” shirt.

Arby’s new campaign featuring WNBA player Sophie Cunningham. ‘Hot Girls Eat Arby’s.’ pic.twitter.com/GmGSsnn2rl — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 31, 2025

Sophie Cunningham teases future after WNBA

Her GMA appearance wasn't just about eating steak nuggets, she also teased a possibility of becoming a talk show host on national television after she retires from the WNBA.

“Can you just imagine?” Cunningham captioned a video on X showing off her interpretation of GMA's classic sign-on.

Article Continues Below

“Sophie's world domination tour continues,” the official Arby's account commented under the video.

“Sophie, The Five and Gutfeld on Fox News is in your future after a long playing career. Every network will be bidding for you, as your future is definitely media,” another fan is confident that Cunningham will have a career in television after the WNBA.

A fan suggested that Cunningham would actually make them stay interested in watching the news if she were to pursue a job in media. “I would watch the news for a change,” the fan wrote.

Cunningham is definitely on her way as she has been one to watch on and off the field as she has made headlines for voicing her opinion — like standing up for teammate Caitlin Clark — and she has most certainly paid the price (she's been fined three times this season). She also announced her podcast Show Me Something with West Wilson this year where she has let off some steam about the WNBA and other current events.

What's next for Cunningham is a little uncertain as she is an unrestricted free agent going into the 2026 season. She can either continue her reign with the Indiana Fever or join a new roster come next year.