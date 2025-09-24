Although they are both injured, Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark are still bringing the heat. As the Fever charge through the semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces, two of their biggest stars are staples on the sidelines.

Along the way, Clark and Cunningham have cultivated a strong connection. On Wednesday, Cunningham made a slight diss in a friendly way towards Clark, per the Old Man and Three podcast. She said that Clark doesn't need any more hyping from her.

“She's just a big kid… she is so phenomenal and so elite at her craft. A generational talent. I don't think I have to hype her up anymore… I'm just like, ‘Dude, you're a dweeb.'”

Both Clark and Cunningham have had to endure a treacherous season. For Clark, she was out for a good majority due to ongoing injuries' resulting in her announcing that she will be out for the remainder of the season. Meanwhile, Cunningham sustained an ACL injury that forced her to sit out for the rest of the season.

As of now, the Fever are locked in a 1-1 tie with the Aces in the best of five series. On Tuesday, the Fever lost 90-68 to the Aces. Game 3 is scheduled for Friday at 7:30pm EST in Indianapolis. After that, Game 4 will be scheduled for Sunday at 3:00pm EST.

The Fever have two peas in a pod

When it comes to Clark and Cunningham, they perfectly mirror each other. Both have a fierce competitiveness that permeates both on and off the court. Clark can get into it with the officials over bad calls whether she is on the floor playing or on the sidelines.

Also, Cunningham is the same way. Although a slight difference is that Cunningham likes to take her ire against WNBA officials on her podcast. All of which resulted in her being levied with hefty fines.

But not to be outdone, Clark was recently given a $200 fine for a comment she made on Instagram about the referees after the Fever defeated the Atlanta Dream in Game 2 of the first round.