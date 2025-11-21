In their latest acquisition, WWE has signed a new star to an NXT/Performance Center contract, that being Nebraska track and field standout Meghan Walker.

PWInsider reports (via Fightful) that WWE signed Walker to a Performance Center contract. This comes shortly after the Nebraska track and field star signed an N.I.L. (Next In Line) deal over the summer after a tryout.

Now, she will be training at the Performance Center. If all goes well, fans may see her in the ring in a couple of years. More than likely, she will be part of NXT before joining the main roster.

WWE loves recruiting former athletes to the company. One of their top stars, Tiffany Stratton, was a gymnast before her wrestling career. Her career ended in 2017 due to an injury.

So, she began training as a professional wrestler. She would sign with WWE in 2021, starting at the Performance Center. She'd later make her debut during an episode of 205 Live in November.

The following month, she would join NXT. During her time in NXT, Stratton was a one-time NXT Women's Champion, holding the belt for 107 days.

In 2024, Stratton would join the main roster. The following January, she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax to win her first Women's Championship. Her reign would last 302 days before dropping the title to Jade Cargill.

Who is new WWE star and Nebraska track standout Meghan Walker?

Walker was a standout member of Nebraska's track and field team. In 2025, Walker finished in first place in the 600m at the Husker Holiday Open.

She also “contributed” to a sixth-place finish in the sprint medley relay division. Her time was 3:55.02, which was the fifth-fastest time in Nebraska's history.

According to her bio from her Nebraska profile, she competed at Brandon Valley High School before going to college. During her high school career, Walker was a two-time South Dakota state champion.