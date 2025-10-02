Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham knows how to grab attention, whether it’s with a clutch three-pointer or a viral off-court moment. Her fearless personality has made her one of the WNBA’s most talked-about players, and now she’s taken that energy straight into the world of fast food commercials.

One of those viral sparks came in July when she walked into the Fever’s Barbie Game Day clash against the Chicago Sky rocking a shirt that read, “Hot Girls Eat Arby’s.” The playful nod to the fast food chain immediately had fans buzzing. Arby’s leaned into the moment, reposting her tunnel look, hailing her as an “unapologetic queen,” and even giving fans a chance to buy the shirt themselves.

That wasn’t even her first Arby’s shoutout. Back in April, she posted a TikTok reviewing their sliders, giving the ham and roast beef combo a near-perfect score. Clearly, this was a connection in the making.

Sophie Cunningham ordered Arby’s for a food review back in April. Just under 4 months later, she walks into Barbie Night against the Chicago Sky with a “Hot Girls Eat Arby’s” shirt, and walks out with an Arby’s endorsement. Sophie Cunningham is now Arby’s Barbie. Haters stay mad. pic.twitter.com/fCSM4s0hU7 — Andy froemel (@FroemelAndy) July 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

From viral shirt to national ad

Now, Cunningham has officially leveled up her Arby’s fandom by starring in one of the chain’s newest commercials. She appears in the “Something Small is Coming” spot alongside Cedric the Entertainer, Trisha Paytas, and Robby Berger. In the ad, Cedric asks, “Arby’s Something Small is Coming?” Cunningham, flashing her trademark confidence, shoots back, “Hello? How small we talking?” It’s exactly the kind of moment that fits her unfiltered personality.

Sophie Cunningham is in the new Arby's “Something Small is Coming” ad alongside Cedric The Entertainer, Trisha Paytas, and Robby Berger. Cedric: “Arby's Something Small is Coming?” Sophie: “Hello? How Small we Talking?” pic.twitter.com/PijsjBiKiX — CaitlinFor3 (@CaitlinForThree) October 2, 2025

But Cunningham is making headlines for more than commercials. During the Fever’s exit interviews, she once again showed how unafraid she is to speak her mind. This time, her words targeted WNBA leadership. She ripped into commissioner Cathy Engelbert and the league itself, saying players deserve better.

“I’m just tired of our league,” Cunningham said. “They need to step up and be better.” She added that officiating continues to frustrate players and that “leadership from top to bottom needs to be held accountable.” Cunningham even went further, claiming some in power “don’t know s*** about basketball” and accusing Engelbert of making issues about herself.

From promoting Arby’s to demanding accountability in her league, Cunningham continues to prove one thing. No matter the setting, fans can always count on her to bring headlines and heat.