On Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, Larry, the dog of WWE's CM Punk and AJ Lee, died in tragic news.

Punk made the announcement on his Instagram. He posted a lengthy message to go along with the photos of Larry with him and Lee throughout the years.

“The grief we carry is the price we pay for unconditional love. Our little Larry crossed the rainbow bridge, wrapped tightly in our arms. He was safe and happy. Surrounded by love,” Punk said. “We rescued Larry from [PAWS Chicago] in February of 2015 and he changed our lives. I could never in one million years find the words to properly express how much we loved him nor how much joy brought us. Nothing I write, no pictures I post would do him justice.

Article Continues Below

“He lived a long amazing life. He watched sunsets, he chased skate boards. He made everywhere we went with him home. What a privilege to be so heart broken and devastated for having experienced such a bond. I wouldn’t change anything. Our boy is at rest. The house is quiet but we still hear the jingle of his necklace and the tip taps of his little feet on the hardwood floors. He will always be near. We will always feel him. Our hearts are broken. Until we see you again, sweetest Bobo. We love you. Forever,” he continued.

Larry was rescued by Punk and Lee in February 2015. So, they have had him for over 10 years. He has made a major impact on them — he was even mentioned during the feud between Punk and Drew McIntyre.

WWE issued a statement as well, calling him a “fixture backstage at WWE events.: Their statement also said he was known for “brightening up the locker room with his signature smile and his lovable attitude.”

Rest in peace, Larry.