One of the most iconic parts of John Cena's WWE farewell tour — which concludes soon — has been his introductions from ring announcer Alicia Taylor.

However, it appears Taylor will not introduce him for his last match at Saturday Night's Main Event on Dec. 13. Still, Cena had high praise for the announcer.

Quote-posting Taylor's post on X, formerly Twitter, Cena thanked Taylor, crediting her for being the reason that fans “invest in these moments.”

“Matches and moments are only memorable if we ALL believe in them,” said Cena. “Thank YOU for being a driving force to help audiences around the world enjoy and invest in these moments. NO ONE does it alone. Your professionalism, passion, presentation and overall love of the business lay the foundation for lifelong memories.”

Why isn't Alicia Taylor going to introduce John Cena before his last WWE match?

Article Continues Below

It does not sound like Taylor is going to be introducing Cena before his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Instead, it will likely be the iconic Lillian Garcia, who typically introduces matches at Saturday Night's Main Event.

“[Survivor Series] was my final [John Cena] announcement!” Taylor said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Nov. 30. ” It has been an absolute honor to share the ring [with] ‘The Greatest of ALL-TIME' on his [WWE Farewell Tour. Thank You Cena].”

Cena will take part in the last match of his WWE career on Dec. 13 at Saturday Night's Main Event. His opponent has not been determined yet. Gunther and LA Knight will face in the finals to determine Cena's last opponent.

Either way, this will be the last time Cena competes in a WWE ring. His farewell tour has consisted of over 30 appearances in 2025. Now, he is down to just one.

His last match was against Dominik Mysterio at Survivor Series: WarGames. Cena defended the Intercontinental Championship in a losing effort just weeks after beating Mysterio to win the title for the first time.