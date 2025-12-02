Mike Tyson never shies away from honesty, and on the debut episode of the Confidence of Champions podcast, he peeled back another layer. Around the 59 minute mark, Tyson revisited a stretch when he stopped smoking weed for five days. The change rattled the energy in his home, and his family urged him to go back to his usual routine, per Complex.

Tyson explained that he once leaned heavily on alcohol, and he hated the version of himself that showed up during that era. “When I’m drunk, I’m making a fool of myself,” he said. He compared groups fueled by liquor with groups fueled by weed, noting that cannabis brought calm rather than chaos. “That was the peace pipe,” he said, crediting Native American traditions for the mindset.

During that brief weed hiatus, Tyson noticed how different he felt and how noticeably he shifted around his loved ones. “My wife and my kids would get scared,” he said. “‘Please smoke, Daddy.’ Not that I did anything, I was just too intense not high.” Tyson laughed about how people reacted to the version of him that didn’t smoke, calling it “a whole different person.”

Tyson doubles down on why weed keeps him balanced

Tyson has long talked about the way cannabis shapes his day. On Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson, he said he sometimes goes through close to $40,000 worth of weed each month. In an older conversation with Joe Rogan, he said he first smoked at age ten and felt an immediate shift in his mood. “It smooths me out, like I’m a whole different person,” he said. “I like who I am when I smoke.”

These comments track with what Tyson shared again on Confidence of Champions. He described himself as moody without it and said he prefers the centered, softened version he becomes with weed in his system.

Tyson speaks on potential Floyd Mayweather fight

Tyson also touched on rumors about a possible matchup with Floyd Mayweather. He told Hard Rock Bet that Floyd “wanted to fight” him and said their relationship stays respectful. When asked for a timeline, he floated “maybe in March or April,” though he didn’t confirm anything. Tyson brushed off Mayweather vs Pacquiao rematch chatter as well, saying he had no insight on those talks but respected Floyd’s legacy.