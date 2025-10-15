It has been quite the offseason for WNBA star Sophie Cunningham, who spent 2025 with the Indiana Fever and is recovering from her season-ending injury.

Now, she has been locked out of her house. She took to her Instagram Stories to reveal her predicament on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. Cunningham was waiting for AAA at the time of the recording. Hopefully, everything is okay by now.

“My car has been completely dead, so I've been waiting on AAA to get here for the past hour [and] 15, hour [and] 30 minutes, they keep saying they're gonna be here in 10 minutes, not true,” Cunningham began revealing how things got worse. “And then I am locked out of my house.

“Have a great Tuesday?” she concluded sarcastically.

Sophie Cunningham reveals her personal dilemma on Tuesday

That was not all. Over her video, Cunningham revealed more hurdles she is facing. “And my ponytail holder broke,” she wrote. “And I'm starving. And my phone's about to die.”

Sophie Cunningham faces a big offseason decision after 1 year with the Fever

After spending one year with the Fever, Cunningham could be on the move. She is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in her seven years in the WNBA.

Now, she will likely have her pick of teams interested in bringing her in. Cunningham is coming off a season during which she played in 30 games, starting 13 of them, for the Fever. She had to step up with injuries to star players like Caitlin Clark.

During those 30 games, Cunningham averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and one steal per game. 8.6 points per game is the third-highest mark in her career.

She spent the first six years with the Phoenix Mercury, who drafted her out of Missouri in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft.

While in college, Cunningham was named First-team All-SEC three years (2017 to 2019). Additionally, she was named SEC Freshman of the Year and to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2016.

The best season of her WNBA career came in 2022. Cunningham was averaging 29.5 minutes per game and 12.6 points per game. She played in 28 games, starting 20.

In 2025, despite the various injuries to their star players, the Fever made it to the Eastern Conference Semifinals for a chance at the WNBA Finals against Cunningham's former team. The Las Vegas Aces swept the Mercury in the WNBA Finals.