An ex of Stefon Diggs is claiming that he physically assaulted her last year.

In a lawsuit obtained by Page Six, Mulan Hernandez is suing the New England Patriots star, claiming that he was physically abusive during their relationship in 2024. She claims that he “allegedly attacked her from behind and punched the back of her head on June 7, 2024,” the outlet reports. Hernandez claims that the attack resulted in a concussion.

Mulan Hernandez claims Stefon Diggs tried to silence her

In addition to the alleged abuse, Hernandez claims Diggs tried to make her sign an NDA to protect himself. He “frantically” flew out his personal assistant to Houston to sign the document. She claims he“mounted an effort to induce [her] into signing a non-disclosure agreement so that [his] malicious and egregious act would be kept from the NFL and from public view.”

Hernandez has requested to be awarded a minimum of $250,000 and up to $1 million for damages she received from her physical and mental pain, along with medical bills.

Back in February, Diggs sued Hernandez and Brianna Mack, a third party, accusing them of assault, emotional distress, trespass, conspiracy and extortion. The suit claims that Hernandez on June 7, 2024 assaulted Diggs and destroyed his property.

“Hernandez burst through the bathroom and into the gaming room, visibly intoxicated and upset. [Diggs] told Hernandez to leave, but she refused,” the filing read.

“[Diggs] attempted to diffuse the situation by attempting to remove himself from Jones’ line of fire, but she continued to castigate him,” the lawsuit continued.

The lawsuit claims that Hernandez also threatened him with a dangerous weapon and any contact with Hernandez was in protection of himself. Mack is also a witness to the alleged incident according to the suit.

Following the incidents that allegedly prevailed on June 7, Hernandez was taken to the hospital for nausea and vomiting. The suit claims that she originally denied any physical abuse but then went again to the doctor on June 14 where she claims Diggs did hit her.

“In the weeks and months that followed, Hernandez and Mack both ‘individually and with the assistance of counsel, tried to use their newly spun tale to extort millions of dollars from [Diggs],'” the suit states.

Diggs is asking for $250,000 but not more than $1 million from Hernandez and Mack.