Stephen A. Smith never misses a target, and this time Ben Simmons found himself squarely in the crosshairs.

Back in December 2025, Andscape detailed Simmons’ next chapter, one that has nothing to do with the NBA hardwood. The former All-Star free agent took control of the South Florida Sails, a franchise in the Sport Fishing Championship, a growing offshore saltwater league founded in 2021. The circuit features 16 professional angling clubs across states from Texas to Massachusetts, competing in 16 tournaments for a season title.

Simmons sounded energized about the opportunity.

“The way I see it, it’s like the new F1 for fishing. The new LIV Golf for fishing,” he told Andscape. He described a points system built around white marlin, blue marlin, sailfish and striped marlin, with each catch carrying different value. He framed it as competitive, expanding and serious.

That context made what happened next even louder.

Stephen A. Smith Delivers a Brutal Punchline

On ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith leaned into the moment with his trademark intensity.

“As long as First Take is in existence, Ben Simmons will catch strays,” Smith said. He did not stop there. “There is no bigger thief in the history of the NBA than that man. If Ben Simmons runs near a basketball arena, he should be arrested.”

The studio erupted. Social media followed.

Smith delivered the lines with a grin, but the edge felt real. He has criticized Simmons for years, often pointing to unmet expectations and max-level contracts that never translated into consistent production. The joke worked because it echoed a narrative that has trailed Simmons since his exit from Philadelphia.

Still, context matters.

Injuries derailed Simmons’ rhythm and confidence. When healthy, critics argued that hesitation crept into his game. Passing up open looks, resisting perimeter development and struggling under playoff pressure became part of the public discourse. Fans voiced frustration loudly. Analysts amplified it.

Now Simmons stands on a dock instead of the baseline, building something new in competitive fishing. Smith stands in a studio, still firing verbal fastballs.

Whether Simmons ever returns to the NBA remains unclear. What feels certain is this, if he does, he will hear about it. And if he does not, Stephen A. will still have a punchline ready.