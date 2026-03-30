Just a few weeks after Michael B. Jordan won his first Oscar for his performance in Ryan Coogler's Sinners. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith ran into him, and he's incredibly “proud” of the actor.

Smith took to X, formerly Twitter, to post a picture of himself and Jordan. Jordan had his arm around Smith, and they were both all smiles.

Chillin in Hollywood for the weekend and look who I ran into: Mr. Oscar-Award Winner, himself: Michael B. Jordan. Sooooo Proud of this brother! pic.twitter.com/dTKu8U7qMy — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 29, 2026

“Chillin in Hollywood for the weekend and look who I ran into: Mr. Oscar-Award Winner, himself: Michael B. Jordan. Sooooo Proud of this brother!” Smith wrote.

Michael B. Jordan finally won an Oscar in 2026

On Sunday, Mar. 15, 2026, Jordan was up for his first Oscar nomination. It was a crowded field, filled with acclaimed actors like Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ethan Hawke. Wagner Moura was also nominated.

However, it was Jordan who took home Best Actor. Despite how much Chalamet was in the conversation, he did not pick up the win.

Jordan won for his dual roles in Sinners. He played Sokek and Stack Moore in the movie. This was the first time Jordan won an Oscar.

The twins return to their hometown in the Jim Crow South to open a juke joint in Sinners. However, they are met with a supernatural evil.

Throughout his career, Jordan has worked with Coogler several times. Their breakthrough came together in 2013 when Jordan starred in Coogler's feature directorial debut, Fruitvale Station.

In the years since, Jordan has starred in all four of Coogler's next movies: Creed, Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Sinners.

Coming up, Jordan will next appear in the Netflix animated movie, Swapped. He stars in the animated film alongside Juno Temple, Tracy Morgan, and Cedric the Entertainer. Swapped is set to release on Netflix and in select movie theaters on May 1.