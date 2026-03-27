Livvy Dunne is here to cheer on her man.

Dunne attended Opening Day in support of her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, as the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher faced the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Prior to the Pirates losing their first day of the season, Dunne shared a cheerful message to baseball fans.

“Happy Opening Day to those who celebrate,” she wrote on her Instagram Story over a selfie of herself in a black tank top, per the New York Post.

The defending National League Cy Young Award winner started off strong with a 2-0 lead over the Mets at Citi Field. Pirates rookie Brandon Lowe hit a two-run homer off Mets starter Freddy Peralta. However, unfortunately for the Pirates, they began to fall behind after Brett Baty hit a hard line drive with the bases loaded for the Mets to take the lead at 4-2. The Pirates never recovered, with the game ending in 11-7.

However, Skenes is not letting the loss get to him.

“I'll rewatch it at some point,” Skenes said in a post-game interview per ESPN. “But I'm not as upset about this for me personally as people would probably think.”

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He praised the Mets and looks forward to performing better next time.

“I'll certainly tip my cap to them,” Skenes said. “I also need to be better.”

As for Skenes and Dunne, the couple met at LSU when they were both student athletes and began dating in 2023. With their hectic schedules as Skenes leads the Pirates and Dunne has since made a name for herself as a social media influencer and budding actress — Dunne will be starring in the Baywatch reboot later this year — she shared how they keep their relationship strong.

“Honestly, I don't think we have any rules,” Dunne told People earlier this month. “I just think being super present with one another while you're together, while you have that time together, is super important.”

She added, “I mean, he makes time to come to my events. I make time to go watch him pitch. I try to make every start I can.”