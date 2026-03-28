Even without logging minutes, Stephen Curry continues to control the conversation. The Warriors guard showed up courtside in the Adidas AdiStar Control 5, instantly turning a routine appearance into another chapter in his ongoing sneaker saga, HotNewHipHop reports.

The timing matters. Curry has been rotating through multiple brands, keeping the industry guessing with each new sighting. From Jordan Brand to ANTA, and now Adidas, every move feels deliberate. He has not confirmed anything, yet he keeps every major player in the mix.

That approach keeps attention high. Each pair he wears sparks conversation, and this latest choice added even more intrigue.

Curry’s sneaker choices feel intentional

The Larry June collaboration stands out for more than its design. The Bay Area connection between Curry and Larry June gives the moment a deeper layer. It reflects culture, not just branding.

Curry rarely moves without purpose, and this fits that pattern. He continues to show that sneaker decisions can carry meaning beyond endorsement deals. Wearing a locally rooted collaboration suggests he values alignment with identity just as much as exposure.

At the same time, the Adidas appearance pushes the broader narrative forward. His free agency remains unresolved, and each new brand he steps out in adds another wrinkle. Curry keeps options open, and that keeps speculation alive.

Even while dealing with a knee injury, he remains a focal point. His courtside presence still draws eyes, and now his footwear does just as much talking as his game once did.

Curry has not made an announcement, but he does not need to. The visuals tell the story. Each appearance builds momentum, and the sneaker world continues to watch closely.