One of the most successful UFC fighters in the sport's history, McGregor rose to fame soon after his emergence in the UFC circuit. A promising fighter and a loudmouth personality, McGregor swiftly became one of the most notable UFC bad boys.

A former World Champion, McGregor has remained out of action since 2021. Serving a suspension till Mar. 2026, McGregor recently opened up and teased his impending MMA comeback as well as a new contract with the company.

However, before McGregor's official return match, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan opened up and heaped praise on the Irish fighter and his personality. “It’s the greatest personality the sport has ever known. There’s no one even close. I mean, he’s the most dynamic personality the sport has ever known.”

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Joe Rogan in support of Ronda Rousey's UFC pay bash

Ahead of the much-awaited Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano MMA fight, Rousey opened up at the fight's promotional press conference, where she launched a verbal attack on UFC's salary structure. Shortly after, her comments became a talking point and even received support from Joe Rogan.

“She had this big, long speech about the UFC (partnering with Paramount) for $7 billion, and these fighters aren't making enough money – look, she made some good points,” Rogan said. “The most important thing is she gets the conversation out there, and it puts pressure on the UFC to pay people more. If Netflix can become successful at MMA, if they can become successful at putting cards together and pulling fighters away – like, right now they're doing a one-off,” Rogan said.