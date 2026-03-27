A routine night for the Charlotte Hornets quickly turned into something more, thanks to DaBaby and a courtside moment that grabbed attention. As Charlotte handled the New York Knicks 114-103 on March 26, the energy inside the arena stayed high, both on and off the floor.

Charlotte controlled the game early, building a comfortable cushion while New York entered the matchup riding a seven-game win streak. But during a stoppage in play, the focus shifted away from the scoreboard.

A courtside fan launched a wild shot toward the basket, only for the ball to strike rookie Kon Knueppel in the back of the head. The unexpected hit stunned the moment, but DaBaby reacted instantly.

“Let’s get this man outta here… he done hit the Rookie of the Year with the ball,” he said, defending Knueppel and turning frustration into a viral scene.

Courtside Chaos Turns Into Viral Moment

DaBaby’s reaction added a layer of hometown pride to an already strong showing from Charlotte. Instead of letting the moment linger awkwardly, he leaned into the role of protector and entertainer, drawing cheers from nearby fans.

The sequence did not derail the Hornets’ rhythm. Charlotte maintained control and closed out the win, keeping momentum on its side as the season pushes forward.

After the game, DaBaby continued the theatrics on social media. In a video, he held Knicks jerseys while swinging a belt, playfully signaling dominance over the visiting team. The gesture echoed the tone of the night, part celebration, part showmanship.

Moments like this often live beyond the final score. Between the fan’s misfire and DaBaby’s quick response, the game delivered more than just a result, it created a snapshot of energy that resonated with the crowd and online.