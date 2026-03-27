With just weeks left for WWE WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Roman Reigns recently appeared The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote WrestleMania 42 as well as his live-action Street Fighter movie later this year.

When asked by Jimmy Fallon whether an actor from the Street Fighter cast could become a WWE Superstar, Reigns had an immediate answer ready. “The Tribal Chief” heaped praise and named DCEU's Aquaman actor, Jason Momoa as a potential fit for WWE.

“When I'm done, Jason, it's all yours. I think he would be great, to be honest. He's got obviously all the tools, physically. He has a great charisma about him. If you've been around him and he's eccentric. He's a little bit different. So I think he would fit in good with us, for sure,” Reigns shared.

“The OTC” is currently scheduled to face CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 42.

Article Continues Below

Jason Momoa once shared his hilarious potential WWE in-ring name

A few months ago, during an interview with Etalk alongside former wrestler Dave Bautista for their movie The Wrecking Crew, Momoa opened up in detail and revealed his hilarious pro-wrestling name. Having never wrestled before, Momoa understood the entertainment factor of the business and shared, “I’m going to go with ‘The Dirtbag,’ Jason ‘The Dirtbag Momoa’.”

Street Fighter starring Momoa is scheduled to release later this year on Oct. 16, 2026, and features not only Reigns but also Cody Rhodes from WWE. Reigns and Rhodes portray the characters of Akuma and Guile in the film.