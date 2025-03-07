Stephen A. Smith weighs in on potential Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding

Stephen A. Smith that a wedding between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is in the near future. On Wednesday night (March 5) Smith was a guest on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon where the ESPN host declared, “Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will get married in 2025.”

The sports analyst noted that Kelce has an appeal to women but he believes that Swift is the one.

“Travis Kelce, that’s my dog. I gotta tell you. A lot of ladies love Travis Kelce. Travis Kelce has loved a lot of ladies,” Smith said. “But Taylor Swift’s a different animal. She looks good. She’s incredibly talented. And she’s worth about a billion.”

Smith continued to rave about the “Cruel Summer” singer calling her “a three-headed monster that’s hard to turn down right there.”

“You know what I’m saying? Look good, talented and you’re a billionaire?” Smith added.

In conversation with the sports journalist earlier this year, Kelce told Smith how much he appreciates his relationship with Swift.

“I’m enjoying all aspects of life that’s for d*mn sure man,” Kelce laughed as he told Smith about his life at the moment.

“Me and Taylor are happy and I couldn’t be happier to have that confidence and comfort off the field,” he added. “[I have] all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium.”

What Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have Said About Marriage

Engagement rumors have been fueling for months, but in recent weeks, a source has painted a clearer picture of what possible plans the couple has in store.