Stephen A. Smith weighs in on potential Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding

Stephen A. Smith that a wedding between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is in the near future. On Wednesday night (March 5) Smith was a guest on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon where the ESPN host declared, “Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will get married in 2025.”
The sports analyst noted that Kelce has an appeal to women but he believes that Swift is the one.
“Travis Kelce, that’s my dog. I gotta tell you. A lot of ladies love Travis Kelce. Travis Kelce has loved a lot of ladies,” Smith said. “But Taylor Swift’s a different animal. She looks good. She’s incredibly talented. And she’s worth about a billion.”
Smith continued to rave about the “Cruel Summer” singer calling her “a three-headed monster that’s hard to turn down right there.”
“You know what I’m saying? Look good, talented and you’re a billionaire?” Smith added.
In conversation with the sports journalist earlier this year, Kelce told Smith how much he appreciates his relationship with Swift.
“I’m enjoying all aspects of life that’s for d*mn sure man,” Kelce laughed as he told Smith about his life at the moment.
“Me and Taylor are happy and I couldn’t be happier to have that confidence and comfort off the field,” he added. “[I have] all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium.”
What Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have Said About Marriage
Engagement rumors have been fueling for months, but in recent weeks, a source has painted a clearer picture of what possible plans the couple has in store.
Kelce has expressed that he is ready for marriage and both want to settle down soon.
“Taylor and Travis are all in with each other, that is a simple fact everyone can agree with, but as it pertains to where they will live in the foreseeable future, especially together, will be judged by a few factors,” a source told the Daily Mail.
“Taylor has grown up a lot in the past couple of years,” the Daily Mail source continued.”Falling in love with Travis so deeply has shifted her priorities around a bit and has given her a new outlook on life.”
The couple began dating in 2023 and both of them have been supportive of one another in their respective fields. Swift has been seen at over 20 games in the last two seasons and Kelce accompanied the singer during her record-breaking Eras Tour that wrapped in December 2024. The pair just got back from a romantic getaway after the devastating Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl loss. Swift and Kelce have been through a lot with the constant online chatter about their relationship but they are looking forward to a bright future ahead.
“Ideally, she and Travis will live together in one home as they start a family. This is no different than any other couple with a family,” the source said.