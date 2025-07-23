Jalen Green and Draya Michele want everyone to know how their relationship really started. The Phoenix Suns guard admitted that he was the one who made the first move, per Complex.

Jalen Green and Draya Michele open up about their relationship ❤️ pic.twitter.com/36tX02ohsj — WHISTLE UNCUT (@WhistleUncut) July 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

In a video posted Tuesday on Whistle, the couple played the Relationship Quiz, fielding questions about their dynamic, their pet peeves, and their one-year-old daughter, Lyght. When asked who slid into whose DMs first, Green owned up to it. “I slid in your DM,” he said, prompting Michele to chime in, “Thank you. Did everyone hear that?”

The playful exchange addressed an ongoing rumor that Michele had reached out first because of their 17-year age difference. Green, 23, and Michele, 40, laughed off the speculation while sharing details about their life together. The two have been dating for about two years and welcomed their daughter in 2023.

Addressing the Critics

The couple has faced scrutiny since going public, with critics often pointing to their age gap. But Michele has remained firm in defending their relationship. “I don't know what people's problem is,” she said in the video. “Two adults being in love, I don't know why that would rub people the wrong way. It's kind of weird. Love is love at the end of the day.”

The lighthearted interview also included some fun reveals, like Michele calling herself a “better driver” and Green confessing his appreciation for her “good-shaped” feet. Michele even disclosed her pet name for Green, calling him “sexy bear.”

Despite the chatter surrounding their romance, the two seem unfazed. As Michele told TMZ last year, they tune out the noise and focus on their family. The Whistle segment reflected that attitude, showing a couple comfortable with each other and willing to poke fun at the rumors.

For anyone keeping score, it’s official: Jalen Green shot his shot first — and it worked.