What forces an NBA player to lie? Is it to protect their teammates or their image? Perhaps, they don't want to keep addressing the same thing over and over again with the press or on social media. Whatever the case, either Kevin Durant or one of his past teammates recently hit DeMarcus Cousins with a mean fib, per Complex.

After DeMarcus Cousins claimed the Phoenix Suns’ locker room turned into a boxing ring during their rocky 2024–25 season, Durant fired back. The two-time Finals MVP took to social media to deny the report that multiple fistfights broke out between teammates, calling the claim “some bullsh*t” and pushing back on what he described as a false narrative.

“It was never a complete team,” Cousins said on Run It Back, taking aim at the Suns’ roster construction and chemistry. “I definitely heard negative things in the locker room. There were a couple of fistfights.” The former All-Star didn’t name names but painted a picture of internal dysfunction that, in his view, spilled over onto the court.

Durant, who’s never shied away from clapping back online, wasn’t letting that narrative fly.

“Yea yea yea we were trash this year ha ha ha but we NEVER got close to this. NEVER,” he posted on X, strongly rejecting the idea of any physical altercations among teammates.

Whoa whoa Boog, I don’t want no problems with you or anybody on earth. I

Promise, all I’m saying is your source is lying. https://t.co/tvSWexCtCb — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Cousins didn’t back down either. He responded, “The source was one of your teammates killa,” implying he had credible intel. Durant’s reply was blunt but respectful: “All I'm saying is your source is lying.”

Article Continues Below

Durant Stands His Ground Amid Trade Buzz

Despite his social media rebuttal, Durant might not be a Sun for much longer.

The Suns finished 36-46, missed the playoffs, and failed to live up to the championship hype built around their Big Three. Now, with the franchise entering another offseason full of questions, trade rumors are swirling. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Phoenix is exploring deals, with the Heat, Timberwolves, and Rockets among the teams monitoring Durant’s availability.

At 36 years old, Durant still played elite basketball this season, averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 boards, and 4.2 assists. That kind of production keeps him in high demand, even if his current team is falling apart around him.

Whatever happens next, Kevin Durant made it clear he’s not leaving Phoenix quietly — and he’s definitely not letting fight rumors define his time there.