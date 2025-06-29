Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are contenders for the best wedding of the year. The three-day event held in Venice, Italy, contained a star-studded guest list that included athletes, singers, and actors like Kim Kardashian, Usher, Tom Brady, Sydney Sweeney, and more.

According to TMZ, Sweeney and Brady — who are recently single — shared a dance at the wedding. However, that's as far as it went since the outlet claimed that Brady “danced with everyone” and that none of the single guests hooked up with one another. The Daily Mail also reported that Sweeney was the “most sought after person” at the wedding.

“Sydney apparently is the most sought-after person to be around at the Bezos wedding,” the insider shared. “Everyone wants to talk to her and every guy that has been in her presence has talked about how stunning she is in real life.”

After the wedding was over, several of the guests moved on to the Gritti Palace, where they were chatting with one another until about 3 a.m. Brady apparently was chatting it up with Sweeney during their time at Gritti Palace, which was a popular destination for Bezos' guests looking for a place to party and a place to enjoy their stay in Venice.

Sydney Sweeney's Past Relationship

Sweeney's notoriety came from her performance as Cassie in HBO's Euphoria but when weren't learning of her being cast for several roles after the show's popularity, her relationship with her ex-fiancé made the headlines. Sweeney was engaged to Jonathan Davino and after seven years together they decided to call it quits back in March.

“She's exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects,” the source says of Sweeney via PEOPLE.

Sydney wants to work on her career a source told the outlet.

“What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it,” the source told PEOPLE.

Sweeney is “in the middle of this magical career that she could only dream of a few years ago,” the source continued, adding, “This is what she wants to focus on right now.”

Tom Brady's Former Romance

As for Brady, he was previously married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen but they called it quits in 2022.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote at the time. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

The former couple shares son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, and Brady also shares son John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 17, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen is now in a relationship with Joaquim Valente and they welcomed their first baby together in February.

Since Brady and Bündchen's split, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has been linked to Irina Shayk. It's unclear if the two are still an item.