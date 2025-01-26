The AFC Championship is underway. The defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, will face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 6:30 p.m. EST. The championship game will be held on the Chiefs' turf at Arrowhead Stadium. Inquiring minds would also like to know if Taylor Swift, who is currently dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, will be in attendance at tonight's game. While confirmation is unlikely until we see her walk through the tunnel, we are confident that the “Lover” singer will be there to support Kelce.

One of the reasons why Swift missed some games last year was due to her record-breaking Eras Tour which caused major scheduling conflicts. However, the singer ended her 152 tour date reign on Dec. 8 when she closed her last show in Vancouver.

“This is the most fun, joyful, exciting, intense, powerful and wonderful tour I have ever done, and that's all because of the way that you have treated it,” Swift is heard in a fan video via X.

“There's a reason why this is my longest tour I've ever done. I've never played this many shows on a tour before, and it's just cause I really never wanted it to end, because you guys have made it into such a wonderful experience for all of us on stage,” she said.

The singer played 152 shows during her Eras Tour, which began in March 2023. Kelce was also alongside her for many of the tour stops, including Buenos Aires, Dublin, Sydney, and Paris, and made his Eras Tour debut in London as well to name a few.

Another reason why it's likely that Swift will be in attendance is because the game is taking place at Arrowhead Stadium. Back in October, a source told Page Six that she is not attending any away games this season due to security concerns.

“She’s not going anywhere unless she knows the venue intimately and it has been thoroughly scouted and secured in advance,” the source told the outlet.

So far, Swift attended seven of the Chiefs' eight home games in the regular 2024-25 season.

What Is Next For Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

If the Chiefs defeat the Bills, they will be on their way to their third Super Bowl in a row. If they are able to defeat the NFC Champions which will be either the Washington Commanders or the Philadelphia Eagles as that will also be determined before the AFC Championship game, they would be the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl three times in a row.

As for Kelce and Swift's personal life, the couple began dating in 2023 and have since been looking forward to their future together. Since Kelce is in season, Swift moved to Nashville to be closer to him. Swift and her family moved to Nashville when she was 14 so that she could pursue her career in country music.

Sources close to the couple share that they are ready to take their relationship to the next level.

“Taylor and Travis are all in with each other, that is a simple fact everyone can agree with, but as it pertains to where they will live in the foreseeable future, especially together, will be judged by a few factors,” a source told the Daily Mail.

As the Chiefs are trying to make it to another Super Bowl, retirement rumors have plagued Kelce.

“He is not ready to retire, but if the Chiefs win a third consecutive Super Bowl, Travis will be more prone to retire after his current contract that expires in 2027 and ride off into the sunset and look to start a family with Taylor anywhere she wants, which is leaning towards Nashville,” the source said.

The AFC Championship game is Sunday, Jan. 26, at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS.