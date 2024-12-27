Taylor Swift is making a big move. The singer, who is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has reportedly decided to stay in her Nashville residence in support of the NFL player.

According to Page Six, she is taking some time to herself following her record-breaking Eras Tour and wants to keep a low profile. The singer has an apartment in New York which Kelce has visited most recently during his bye week this year and a home in Los Angeles as well. However, now that she is not traveling nonstop for the Eras Tour, she is only a 90-minute flight to Kansas City to visit Kelce for games and some downtime. He owns a home in Leawood which he reportedly bought after his relationship with Swift became serious and needed more privacy according to his brother, Jason Kelce.

Swift first attended a Chiefs game in 2023, which fueled romance rumors for the couple. They later confirmed their relationship status through multiple sightings during the holiday season last year. So far, Swift has over a dozen games, and the last one she attended was against the Houston Texans.

Why was Taylor Swift absent at the Chiefs Christmas Day game?

It's a possibility that Swift did not attend the Chiefs game on Christmas Day due to her not going to away games this season due to safety concerns.

“She’s not going anywhere unless she knows the venue intimately and it has been thoroughly scouted and secured in advance,” the source said.

“If she is going to a place that isn’t Arrowhead, there are security concerns. She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable,” another source added. “Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance.”

Last year, Swift brought her family to the Chiefs' Las Vegas Raiders game on Christmas. This year's game was held at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Although Swift was not at the game, she “liked” the post that celebrated Kelce's record-breaking performance on Christmas. Kelce is now the Chiefs' all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. The tight end has caught 1,004 passes for 12,151 yards and 77 touchdowns throughout his 12-season career in the NFL.