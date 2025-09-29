The New York Giants beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, picking up their first win of the year. Rookies Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo led the offense while the defense stood tall to secure the 21-18 win. But a staple of the organization made a difficult announcement after the win. Giants owner John Mara announced on Monday that he is fighting cancer through a team statement.

“I have been recently diagnosed with cancer and have been following the treatment plan recommended by an outstanding team of doctors,” Mara wrote in a statement. “I'm feeling strong and optimistic, and I'm committed to seeing this through to a positive outcome. I plan to remain active with the team throughout my treatment, and I'm fortunate to be surrounded by incredible support – personally, professionally, and medically.”

John Mara is the son of Wellington Mara, who was the president from 1965 to 2005, when John took over. The younger Mara is now 70 years old. He was the CEO and President for both of the Eli Manning-led Super Bowl wins over the New England Patriots.

The Giants have not been great in recent years, but the fans still issued their support for Mara on social media after the announcement.

@mark_giangreco posted some kind words about Mara, “Gentleman, old school class, voice of reason. Wishing him the best.”

@Majorleaguemadd has had similar experiences with Mara, “Such a great person. Only met him once but can tell how genuine and warm hearted he is by our conversation.”

Media members held similar sentiments for Mara amid the announcement. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said, “John Mara's different than a lot of other owners—he's always been a relatable and reasonable person, and a gentleman to deal with. Here's hoping for the best for he and his family with the fight ahead.”

The Giants play the New Orleans Saints on the road in Week 5.