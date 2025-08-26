Now that the engagement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has been announced, some may be wondering — has the “Cruel Summer” singer ever been engaged before?

She has had several high-profile relationships before her one with Kelce. Swift was previously linked to the likes of Joe Jonas, John Mayer, Tom Hiddleston, and, most recently, Joe Alwyn.

However, Swift has not been engaged before Kelce, at least as far as we know. Her longest relationship before Kelce came around was with Alwyn, which lasted nearly seven years. They broke up shortly before the Eras Tour began in March 2023.

Luckily, Swift appears happier than ever now. She and Kelce are engaged and expect more details about their eventual wedding to come in the coming months.

Similarly, it is not believed that Kelce has been engaged prior to Swift. He was previously in relationships with Maya Benberry and Kayla Nicole Brown.

When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged?

On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, Swift and Kelce announced their engagement via social media. They joint-posted pictures from the moment Kelce dropped to a knee.

This presumably happened recently, and it comes right before the Chiefs play their season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs are coming off a disappointing result in Super Bowl 59. They were blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 by a score of 40-22. Kelce contemplated retirement following the game, but he decided to come back for at least one more season.

Swift and Kelce have been together since 2023. Kelce mentioned his failed attempt to meet Swift after seeing an Eras Tour concert on his New Heights podcast.

A few months later, Swift attended the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears. They were seen leaving the game together, and the rest is history.

They have been going steady since. Kelce supported Swift while she was on her blockbuster Eras Tour, attending several concerts. Kelce also joined Swift on stage during her June 23, 2024, concert in London, England. He performed as a background dancer during “I Can Do It with a Broken Heart.”