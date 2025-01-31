Swifties are at odds about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship. The couple began dating in the summer of 2023 and debuted their romance that September when the pop star was seen cheering Kelce on from his suite at Arrowhead Stadium. While there have been several cute moments shared between the couple, including their unwavering support between them at their events over the past year, fans couldn't help but notice a change in Swift.

Swift attended the AFC Championship game with the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills dripped in designer. She wore several Louis Vuitton pieces, including a zip-up hoodie, beanie, and a wallet purse. The game prior she wore head-to-toe Chanel and fans believe that Kelce is to blame for her “new look.”

“This is Travis’s fault, I’m sorry,” Zachary who goes by @theswiftologist on social media.

“I feel like it’s a very ‘bro culture’ thing to be super into labels specifically, and Taylor decided, ‘Let me have a go at that,’” Zachary said in his video analyzing her outfit.

“When it comes to her game-day wardrobe, I’ve never seen her quite so preoccupied with labels,” he continued.

“She was essentially a walking billboard for Louis Vuitton, and you know who loves Louis Vuitton?”

“I would love for you to rip into her Lover looks, truly her worst style era,” a fan wrote.

Another popular TikTok user, Mariah Rose, talks about sports and culture on her account, also critiqued Swift's outfit claiming, “just because it's designer doesn't make it cute” and comparing her recent looks to a “hot English school teacher.”

Many users commented on the video which has gotten 79,000 likes. Some liked the outfit, but many criticized the singer, thinking she should have chosen a different outfit.

“She needs to call Jordyn Woods bc all of her game day looks EAT,” one fan wrote referencing the social media personality who is dating New York Knicks power forward and center Karl-Anthony Towns.

“It’s the beanie side part that has me dead,” another TikTok user wrote.

Another TikTok user wrote that the elements weren't horrible it just wasn't the right look,”Everything she had on was cute… It just don’t go together.”

“As a swiftie, I sadly agree,” one fan said.

Swift has not commented on her outfit changes.

What Does Taylor Swift Have Next?

Next up, for Swift is the Grammys. The singer is up for six nominations. Her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album Of The Year. “Fortnight,” the lead single from the project which features Post Malone, is nominated for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Music Video. Lastly, her collaboration with Gracie Abrams, “us,” is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

While it hasn't been confirmed, it's likely that Swift will attend the show solo since her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, will be playing in the Super Bowl.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for, but I think I got practice on Sunday,” Kelce told The Pat McAfee Show last year. “Is it Saturday or Sunday? I know I got practice Saturday, but Sunday's a travel day. Unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big ol' Super Bowl that we got in a week.”

The Grammys will air on Paramount+ on Feb. 2 at 8 p.m.