Love him or hate him, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will undoubtedly be one of the main characters of Super Bowl 59, and that's regardless of how he performs on the field. Starting with media day until after all of the confetti has been cleared off the field on Super Bowl Sunday, all eyes will be on the man who is simultaneously one of the most polarizing figures in popular culture and arguably the greatest tight end in NFL history.

So what should we expect from El Travador on February 9th in New Orleans, in what will be his fifth career Super Bowl appearance? Will the Chiefs three-peat as Super Bowl champions? Will Travis and Taylor get to ride off into the sunset? And what about Jason Kelce? Will Travis' big brother show allegiance to his blood or his former team? I've got all of those answers for ya!

Jason Kelce attends Super Bowl 59 shirtless, painted half green, half red

Both. The answer to that last question is both. And it also turns out that Jason Kelce is rooting for overtime, because America deserves free chicken wings.

Travis Kelce takes one snap at quarterback

Remember, Travis Kelce did not play tight end in high school. He was a two-star quarterback who passed and rushed for over 1,000 yards during his senior season. It wasn't until he arrived at the University of Cincinnati that Kelce started playing tight end full time, and what a spectacular decision that turned out to be.

Now this bold prediction isn't just predicated on Kelce's possible passing chops. It has more to do with the inventiveness of Chiefs head coach and play-caller Andy Reid, who we know has a deep bag of unique play calls that he can pull from. Plus, wouldn't it be fitting if we saw a Kelce to Mahomes connection against the team whose most famous play in four Super Bowl appearances was a play in which a tight end threw a touchdown pass to a quarterback?

Travis Kelce tops his production from each of last two Super Bowl wins

This is a prediction based on a feeling that Kelce, who was quiet in the AFC Championship Game against Buffalo, is due for a big game, but also one based on the fact that in their previous two postseason games, the Eagles defense has given up 23 receptions for 201 yards and two touchdowns to the tight ends of the Los Angeles Rams (Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson) and Washington Commanders (Zack Ertz, John Bates and Ben Sinnott). What's strange is, during the regular season, no team gave up fewer receiving yards to opposing tight ends than the Eagles.

Sure, game situation had plenty to do with this. In each of those games, Philly was playing with a lead, leaving both LA and Washington in spots where they needed to throw the ball. It's possible that Kansas City, who has trailed in the 2nd half in each of their last three Super Bowl wins, could find themselves in this position once again.

At that point, is Mahomes going to turn to rookie Xavier Worthy? Is he going to rely on the likes of Juju Smith-Schuster, Hollywood Brown or DeAndre Hopkins, a bunch of guys who have underperformed as members of the Chiefs? Or is he going to look for the player with whom he's seemed to have had a telekinetic connection with from the moment he began his career as the Chiefs starting quarterback? Yeah, that's the guy I'd put my money on.

(Seriously, I put some money on Kelce's overs for both receptions and yards, so I'm putting my mouth where my money is here.)

For what it's worth, Kelce went for 6 receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles in Super Bowl 57, and then 9 receptions for 93 yards last year against San Francisco, so it's not as if this is an impossibly high bar to clear. Pencil Kelce in for at least 7 receptions, 100 yards and a score against Philadelphia this time around.

Travis Kelce won't announce retirement, but will propose to Taylor Swift

Maybe I'm just all up in my feels since I too recently got engaged, but it feels like it would be oh so fitting — and for millions, completely nauseating and utterly infuriating — if after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, Travis Kelce used his postgame spotlight to pop the question to the most famous musician alive. It would instantly become the biggest non-game Super Bowl moment since Left Shark went rogue during Katy Perry's Super Bowl halftime performance ten years ago, which would only add fuel to the feud between Perry and Swift.

Ultimately, isn't that the result that everyone is hoping for from Super Bowl 59? Another Chiefs win and the renewal of a rivalry that I had to Google search in order to see what started it in the first place?