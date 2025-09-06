The NFL is back, and the Kansas City Chiefs have headed to Brazil in their season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. However, fans want to know if Taylor Swift made an appearance in support of her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

According to TMZ, neither Swift nor any of the WAGS (wives and girlfriends of sports stars) went overseas for the game. It makes sense why the wives and girlfriends of the players decided to sit this one out since it's a long-haul flight of about 13 hours from Kansas City to São Paulo.

The Chiefs also fell short and lost to the Chargers 27-21, but Kelce managed to earn his first touchdown of the season. The three-time Super Bowl champion shared how he wasn't the most excited to be playing in Brazil on his podcast due to the weather around this time of the year.

“There’s just something about getting closer to the equator. I don’t want to put on a football uniform doing that. I’ve been in Jacksonville in September and that’s f—–g miserable,” he said in a May episode of New Heights.

“I will say this, if it’s humid, I’m gonna be miserable,” he said. “… If it’s hot and humid, and it’s kind a what I’m expecting, I’m going to be miserable but we’re going to find a way to get a win.”

While Swift was absent from the Brazil game, it's possible that she will make her debut as Kelce's fiancée during his upcoming home game. The next game for the Chiefs is a rematch of the Super Bowl, where they will play against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead on September 14. The Eagles are already off to a good start this season as they won their first regular season game against the Dallas Cowboys 24-20 on September 4.

Swift and Kelce confirmed that they are taking their relationship to the next level when the tight end proposed to the singer last month. They shared a joint Instagram post of their garden-themed proposal, writing, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”