After the latest turn in the Taylor Swift-Kanye West feud, the pop star has sent him a cease and desist order.

The Daily Mail reports Swift has sent West a cease and desist order. She reportedly felt it was a last resort, but West's latest comments may have been the last straw.

“This time he has gone too far,” a source said to Daily Mail. “His claims are not just false they are defamatory. This isn't just [West] gossiping. This is [West] sexually harassing a woman, defaming her[,] and intending to cause harm to her and to her career.”

The latest development comes after West alleges that Swift engaged in sexual acts with two other famous stars, Harry Styles and Justin Bieber, in a since-deleted post.

Right before the allegation involving Styles and Bieber, West also claimed Swift was one of the reasons he had not performed the Super Bowl Halftime Show. He also blamed the times he wore a MAGA hat and George Bush.

Hopefully, the feud does not escalate further. Swift and West have been going at it for years, and the latest development is a strong indication that the “Cruel Summer” does not want it to continue.

Taylor Swift and Kanye West's feud

The cease and desist order is the latest turn in the saga between Taylor Swift and Kanye West. Their feud started at the 2009 VMAs.

After Swift won the award for Best Female Video for her “You Belong with Me” music video. While Swift was giving his acceptance speech, West interrupted her.

“Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you. I'ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time,” West said during the speech.

Since the feud started, Swift has become the most popular music star in the world. She is coming off her record-breaking Eras Tour, which grossed over $2 billion.

The Eras Tour is one of the biggest tours of all time. It was a celebration of her entire discography, as she performed songs from almost all of her albums during each show.