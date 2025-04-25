There's a chance that Taylor Swift might be subpoenaed in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's ongoing legal case.

“Anyone that had any knowledge of this situation will be subpoenaed, no matter of their celebrity status,” a source tells PEOPLE of the possibility of Swift being subpoenaed.

In addition to Swift possibly being forced to go to court in Lively and Baldoni's case, Hugh Jackman might also be subpoenaed. Like Swift, Jackman is friends with Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds and all four have been seen together hanging out at the singer's boyfriend's Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs games. Jackman and Reynolds also have starred together in Marvel's 2024 film Deadpool and Wolverine.

Swift and Jackman are “not privy to anything going on,” according to another insider.

The second insider claims that the noise behind having Swift and Jackman subpoenaed is “smoke and mirrors and trying to distract from the allegations against Baldoni.”

Lively is suing Baldoni, who starred beside her in the 2024 film It Ends With Us — a film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel of the same name — for allegedly sexually harassing her on set and allegedly planned a smear campaign to tarnish her reputation. The Gossip Girl alum played the main character, Lily Bloom. Baldoni starred as the male lead, Ryle Kincaid, and directed the film. He has denied the claims and is suing Lively, Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloan for $400 million. Lively filed to dismiss Baldoni's case last month.

“This lawsuit is a profound abuse of the legal process that has no place in federal court. California law now expressly prohibits suing victims who make the decision to speak out against sexual harassment or retaliation, whether in a lawsuit or in the press,” Lively’s lawyers Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson told Us Weekly in a statement in part back in March.

Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman responded to Lively's dismissal shortly after.

“Ms. Lively’s recent motion to dismiss herself from the self-concocted disaster she initiated is one of the most abhorrent examples of abusing our legal system. Stringent rules are put into place to protect the innocent and allow individuals to rightfully defend themselves,” Freedman said. “Laws are not meant to be twisted and curated by privileged elites to fit their own personal agenda. As we said yesterday in response to Mr. Reynolds’ same cowardly measures, we will continue to hold Ms. Lively accountable for her actions of pure malice which include falsely accusing my clients of harassment and retaliation. Her fantastical claims will be swiftly debunked as discovery moves forward, easily disproved with actual, evidentiary proof.”

What Have Insiders Said About Taylor Swift's Involvement in Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's Case?

Swift has not publicly commented on the case and has since spent her time after her record-breaking Eras Tour hanging out with Kelce. Insiders have defended the Grammy winner saying, “Taylor never even saw the film or a single scene from it until the movie was in theaters,” an insider notes. “She is not relevant to the case.”

The singer's “My Tears Ricochet” is heard in the film as well in the end credits but does not have a producing role nor acting role in the project.

“While she and Blake are friends, this case is now a legal matter for the courts to resolve,” the insider added. “Dragging Taylor into it is unnecessary and misrepresents what really happened.”

Lively and Baldoni's case is set to go to trial in March 2026.