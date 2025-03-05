Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni lawsuit sparks Taylor Swift subpoena rumors

Subpoena rumors involving Taylor Swift are not circulating due to Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's ongoing legal battle.

Lively is suing Baldoni over alleged sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us, where he played the male lead, Ryle Kincaid, and Lively portrayed Lily Bloom. Baldoni was also the director. It Ends With Us is based on the best-selling novel by Colleen Hoover. Lively also alleges that Baldoni was planning a smear campaign against her. Baldoni is also suing Lively alongside her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane for $400 million. His lawsuit follows his separate legal action against The New York Times for using Lively's “unverified and self-serving narrative.” However, a judge is looking to possibly dismiss the publication from his $400 million lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds, and Sloane.

Since the news of the Baldoni and Lively case, Swift's name has been brought up due to her contribution to the film. It Ends With Us uses Swift's “My Tears Ricochet” was used in the trailer and a scene in the film. According to a source per Us Weekly, the singer was did not see the film prior to it's release.

“Taylor never even saw the film or a single scene from it until the movie was in theaters,” an insider notes. “She is not relevant to the case.”

In a report via the Daily Mail published on Sunday (March 2), a source believes that Swift's lack of defense to Lively is telling since they have been best friends for a decade and that the singer herself is a victim of sexual assault.

“Taylor is a sexual assault victim and spent more than a year of her life fighting for a case that she knew she would win. She has donated money to sexual assault victims' funds. If Taylor truly supported Blake, would she not want to publicly back her?” the source asked.

“Some people feel [Taylor] should be offering comfort and using her platform to rally Swifties in support of what is right,” the source continued.

Taylor Swift Involved In Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni Case In New Report

In a report per Daily Mail published on Tuesday (March 4), a source claims that it's possible for Swift to be subpoenaed.

“In an embarrassing new blow for Blake Lively, Taylor Swift will be subpoenaed to be questioned under oath as part of the on-going Lively vs Justin Baldoni lawsuit battle, according to a source close to the legal action,” read Daily Mail's report.

This ordeal has allegedly affected the relationship between Swift and Lively.

The singer “is taking a break from their friendship right now,” a source told Us Weekly last month, adding, “Taylor is really hurt by this whole situation and feels like a pawn.”

In a screenshot provided by Baldoni, it allegedly reads that Lively referred to Swift and Reynolds as her “dragons” so that Baldoni could be intimidated to change a scene to Lively's liking.

Swift has not spoken out publicly about the case. A trial date for Lively and Baldoni has been set for March 9, 2026.