Taylor Swift is taking some time away from her friendship with Blake Lively amid her feeling surrounding the Justin Baldoni lawsuit. According to a source per Page Six, the 14-time Grammy winner felt like a “pawn” by her friend.

Swift “is taking a break from their friendship right now,” a source told the outlet, adding, “Taylor is really hurt by this whole situation and feels like a pawn.”

Swift and Lively have been friends for 10 years and have been seen over the years getting dinner, vacationing together, as well as the actress getting an invite to the singer's annual Fourth of July party in Rhode Island.

“Taylor wants nothing to do with this whole ordeal,” the source continued. “She has always been a loyal friend to Blake and doesn’t appreciate being thrown into this at all.”

News of their friendship being on the rocks began several weeks ago when Lively allegedly referred to Swift as one of her “dragons” to Baldoni.

Lively is accusing Baldoni of “sexual harassment” and for attempting to run a “smear campaign” against her. Baldoni followed up with his own lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane for $400 million.

In a Us Weekly report released on Feb. 6, a source shared that this is a legal matter and should not be playing out with Swift's name attached.

“While she and Blake are friends, this case is now a legal matter for the courts to resolve. Dragging Taylor into it is unnecessary and misrepresents what really happened.”

Another source added that Swift was not made aware of the finalized scenes in the film until it was officially released in theaters. At the time, Swift was on her record-breaking Eras Tour.

“Taylor never even saw the film or a single scene from it until the movie was in theaters,” the second insider notes. “She is not relevant to the case.”

The only credited contribution that Swift had to the film was that her song, “My Tears Ricochet” is used in both the trailer and film. The Grammy winner has not responded to Baldoni's complaint or any legal matter regarding It Ends With Us.

The It Ends With Us Trial

A trial date for Lively and Baldoni has been set for March 9, 2026 but both of them have been warned that if there are still talks about the lawsuits then the trial date will be moved up.

Baldoni's team expressed that they are not happy at all but were satisfied by how the case has been handled thus far. The director met with Lively on Feb. 3 in a Manhattan federal court.

“Our clients are devastated and want to move the case along as quickly as possible. We just couldn’t be more pleased with how the case was handled today, how it was managed,” Baldoni's team told Us in a statement. “We’re going to move as quickly as we possibly can and prove our innocence, in a world where sometimes people judge you before they give you a chance. And we’re going to change that.”

As for Lively's team, they agree with Baldoni that they want this case over with soon.

“We are pleased with the result of today’s hearing and eager to move forward immediately with discovery in this case,” Lively’s team told the publication in a statement. “The Court granted our request that all attorneys in the matter actually follow the rule of law and not make any statements that could prejudice a jury. This case deals with serious allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation. We will hold the defendants accountable, and we are confident that once all the evidence is submitted in this matter, Ms. Lively will prevail.”