A judge has ruled in favor of Taylor Swift by denying Justin Baldoni's legal team an extension to depose the singer in his case with Blake Lively.

“The only justification they have provided for the extension is their assertion that Swift’s preexisting professional obligations now prevent her from appearing for a deposition prior to October 20, 2025,” Judge Lewis Liman wrote in his ruling on Friday evening.

Baldoni and Lively — the latter being a very close friend with the singer — are suing one another over allegations that occurred on the set of the film It Ends With Us. The Gossip Girl actress claims that Baldoni sexually harassed her and attempted to run a “smear campaign” against her. Baldoni followed up with his own lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane for $400 million.

“Discovery has been ongoing in this case for approximately six months,” the judge continued. “They have offered no evidence that they have served a renewed subpoena on Swift… Having failed to demonstrate appropriate diligence, the requested extension is denied.”

The 14-time Grammy winner's legal team also responded to the judge's ruling.

“Since the inception of this matter we have consistently maintained that my client has no material role in this action,” an attorney for Swift wrote.

“Further, my client did not agree to a deposition, but if she is forced into a deposition, we advised (after first hearing about the deposition just three days ago) that her schedule would accommodate the time required during the week of October 20 if the parties were able to work out their disputes,” Swift’s filing states. “We take no role in those disputes.”

Why is Taylor Swift mentioned in the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni case?

Swift has claimed no involvement in the film except for her song “My Tears Ricochet” was used in the trailer and a scene in the film. According to a source per Us Weekly, the singer was did not see the film prior to it’s release.

“Taylor never even saw the film or a single scene from it until the movie was in theaters,” an insider notes. “She is not relevant to the case.”

Swift's name being mentioned in the case has put a strain on her friendship with Lively whom she has been close to for over a decade. The latest development on the nature of their friendship is via a source per PEOPLE that claims the two or no longer on speaking terms due to the legal battle. The singer has not made any public statements regarding Lively or the case.

The trial for Lively and Baldoni is set for March 2026.