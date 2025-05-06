There is a reason why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce didn't make it to the 2025 Met Gala.

TMZ reports the couple were invited to the annual event. However, they declined the invite due to their busy schedules, as a source said.

As TMZ notes, Swift and Kelce have not been seen in public in months. Swifties and Kelce's fans alike have been waiting to see more of them in the public eye. However, they have been keeping a low profile during the Kansas City Chiefs' offseason after their Super Bowl 59 loss.

Still, the stars were out for the 2025 Met Gala. The likes of Timothée Chalamet and LeBron James skipped it, while others, like Rihanna and Sydney Sweeney, did make it.

Have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended the Met Gala before?

Swift last attended the Met Gala in 2016, so it has been almost a decade since she attended the event. That year, she was a co-chair, and the theme was Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend, Kelce, has never attended the Met Gala. Perhaps someday, the 10-time Pro Bowler will make his debut at the annual extravaganza. 2025 will not be the year.

Currently, Swift and Kelce are enjoying their time together while the Chiefs' offseason goes on until the summer. They were both extremely busy in 2024 between the Eras Tour and the Chiefs' season, so they now have time to spend together.

The Chiefs are coming off one of the worst losses in the Patrick Mahomes era against the Philadelphia Eagles. They lost 40-22, and it was not a close game for the most part. Kelce was held in check all game, catching four passes for 39 yards. Early in the game, he had a crucial drop that was a sign of things to come.

Now, the Chiefs are going to try and rebuild themselves after winning back-to-back Super Bowls heading into the 2024 season. They have won three with Mahomes and Kelce.

Following the Super Bowl loss, Kelce took time to decide his future playing football. He was contemplating retirement for a while after the Super Bowl.

Ultimately, he chose to return to the Chiefs for at least one more season. While 2024 was a down year for him — he only had 823 receiving yards — he was still named to his 10th Pro Bowl. He will now be back for a 13th season in the league since being drafted in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.