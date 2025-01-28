When you work hard, you have to party harder. Following the Kansas City Chiefs' 32-29 win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jan. 26, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were reportedly ushered to a private party after celebrating on the confetti-filled field at the AFC Championship game.

According to DailyMail.com, Swift and Kelce went to Prime Social — a popular rooftop cocktail lounge in Kansas City — to celebrate. Some of the guests, including Swift's friend Ashley Avignone, were driven in a party bus decorated in Chiefs red. Prime Social is a hot spot for Chiefs wins as they have been seen partying there in the past. The publication reports that the booking was only confirmed “if the Chiefs won.”

While many Chiefs players and their wives and girlfriends arrived at Prime Social in the Chiefs bus, Kelce and Swift reportedly went in a luxury SUV. Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, were also present at the party and arrived in their Lamborghini.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift On Their Future

Kelce and Swift, who began dating in 2023, might have a lot to celebrate in the upcoming weeks. Swift is up for six Grammys at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards which is taking place in Los Angeles on Feb. 2. Swift is nominated for her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album Of The Year. “Fortnight,” the lead single from the project which features Post Malone, is nominated for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Music Video. Lastly, her collaboration with Gracie Abrams, “us,” is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

The Chiefs tight end has the Super Bowl to look forward to on Feb. 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles. This Super Bowl is a rematch between the teams as they played against one another in 2023. Last time, the Chiefs were victorious winning 38-35. This time however, the stakes are even hire as the Chiefs have the opportunity to make history: winning the Super Bowl three times in a row. A feat no team in the NFL has ever accomplished.

Since Kelce has been playing in the NFL for 12 seasons and has had an increase of gigs outside of football—the tight end has been hosting a podcast with his brother Jason Kelce and made some acting debuts in 2024—many fans believe that he might be up for retirement. However, retirement is not a conversation for Kelce right now. Kelce spoke to reporters following the AFC Championship about how excited he is to go to another Super Bowl.

“It's a new feeling right now, but I'm just excited,” tight end Travis Kelce said Sunday. “I'm happy for the guys that are doing this for the first time, trying to make it everything for them. But I know there's bigger fish to fry and that's the Philadelphia Eagles down there in New Orleans.”

“We know they're gonna have a sour taste in their mouth from the last time we played them in the Super Bowl,” Kelce said. “That being said, we gotta go to work. We gotta go to work and make sure we're ready to handle it.”

The Super Bowl will be held in New Orleans Ceasars Superdome at 6:30 p.m. EST.