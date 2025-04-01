Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are ready to plant some roots soon but it might not be in Kansas City.

The couple has reportedly been house hunting in Montana as the low-key vibe of the Treasure State is what they're looking into for the future.

“They love Montana. No paparazzi, no pressure. Just mountains, good food, and close friends. It’s their happy place, intimate, chill, and very off-the-grid,” the source said per Yahoo Entertainment. “They were laughing all night. It was super relaxed. No bodyguards swarming, no glam squad — just friends having a great night out.”

It doesn't stop at the house hunting either. Swift is looking forward to spending her life with Kelce in the near future.

“Taylor has her future planned out to a tee. She wants to get married and start a family and now is the time. Privately, she’s hoping Kelce will retire, but she’ll support him through another year of football if that’s what he wants,” a RadarOnline source reported.

The RadarOnline report comes after Swift supported Kelce's decision to return to the Kansas City Chiefs after their devastating 40-22 Super Bowl loss against the Philadelphia Eagles last month.

They “definitely discussed [the decision] as a couple,” a source told Page Six about the couple who have been dating for a little over a year.

Swift wanted Kelce to keep playing the insider says: “She didn’t want Travis to retire. She wanted him to go out on a high note.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift On Retirement Plans

While Kelce took awhile to make his decision on whether he would come back next season, he later confirmed that fans would be seeing him back on the field come the 2025-2026 season.

“I got a bad taste in my mouth for how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that he cohosts with his brother Jason Kelce who is a retired Philadelphia Eagles center.

“I feel like there’s a responsibility in me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I got, and that’s what I’m gonna do, man.”

While the couple is planning out their future it's unlikely that Swift will want to have a baby soon the source noted since Kelce's schedule will soon be picking up soon once training camp begins.

“He'll be so busy training, and then when football season kicks off, he'll be focused on the game and winning,” the source told RadarOnline.

Since the Super Bowl loss, Swift and Kelce have been keeping a low profile as they went on a romantic getaway out of the country and spent some time with friends in Kansas City.

“With all this free time with Taylor and all this travel they are doing together, it is getting Travis to learn what retirement will be like,” an insider told Athlon Sports. “He is loving this time with Taylor, and he is very happy it is all going well because this is what he will be dealing with after his playing days are over.”