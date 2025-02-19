Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are “madly in love,” a source via Us Weekly reports. The couple has been dating since 2023 and have been supporting one another every step of the way. Swift has gone to over 20 Kansas City Chiefs games and Kelce has toured alongside Swift during his bye weeks and summer break during her record-breaking Eras Tour. However, both of them had a rough last couple of weeks.

Taylor Swift Takes Home No Grammys

It started off with the Grammy Awards on Feb. 2 when Swift was nominated for six awards. Her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album Of The Year. Best Pop Vocal Album went to Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet and Album Of The Year went to Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter. “Fortnight,” the lead single from the project which features Post Malone, was nominated for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Music Video. In those three categories, Kendrick Lamar swept up each award for his song “Not Like Us.”

Lastly, her collaboration with Gracie Abrams, “us,” was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, which lost to “Die With A Smile” by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga.

To top it all off, Swift had to go to the Grammys solo because Kelce was prepping for the Super Bowl.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for, but I think I got practice on Sunday,” Kelce told The Pat McAfee Show last year. “Is it Saturday or Sunday? I know I got practice Saturday, but Sunday's a travel day. Unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big ol' Super Bowl that we got in a week.”

The Kansas City Chiefs Lose To The Super Bowl

The following Sunday, Swift was out to support Kelce at the Super Bowl where the Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch from their 2023 game. In 2023, the Chiefs were victorious winning 38-35. This time around, the Eagles had something to prove and they left it all on the field. In a devastating 40-22 loss for the Chiefs, the Eagles went back to Philly Super Bowl champions for the second time in their franchise history and crushing what would have been a historic win for the Chiefs to win three Super Bowls in a row.

Since the loss, Kelce has been open about how he is not certain he will return next season marking his 13th season in the NFL.

“It's just a tough reality. And, you know, I think I'm going to take some time to figure it out,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast earlier this week. “And I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, that it's going to be something that it's a wholehearted decision and I'm not half-a–ing it. And I'm fully here for them.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Figure Out Their Next Steps

With those events behind them, the couple feels as though there is a “sense of relief” and they can go on about what lies ahead for them as a couple and individually in their careers. The source from Us Weekly continued to add that they are going to “lay low” as they find what works for them.

A second source stated: “There’s no way to have a relationship when they’re all over the place with work. It’s going to be easier now to find time to go over plans and make sure everything aligns.”

Earlier this month, Kelce's dad, Ed Kelce, spoke to Australia’s Today show about what he thinks the couple should do next.

“I think we get past the Super Bowl, I think it’s going to be a very good period for the two of them without the NFL season, without the Eras Tour,” Ed said. “Just them alone, really connecting more. And I think that can only be a good thing.”